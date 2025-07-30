State rests case, Ksoo attorney calling rapper’s sister, record executive to testify | WATCH

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer testified in the trial of Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker, who are charged with the first-degree murder of Charles McCormick Jr. in 2020.

The defense argues Robinson, a rapper who performs under the name Ksoo, was misidentified as the suspect due to discrepancies in height and weight descriptions.

Charles McCormick Jr., known as Lil Buck, was shot and killed outside an Arlington shopping plaza in 2020, an incident believed to be linked to gang activity.

Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker, known as ATK Scotty, face charges of first-degree murder in connection with McCormick’s death.

Officer Graham, who his court testimony Wednesday, stated that the closest he got to the suspect during the chase was 50 yards. He described the suspect as a black male approximately 5′8″ to 5′10″ tall, wearing a gray shirt and pants.

The trial faced delays as the defense introduced two additional witnesses, including Robinson’s sister, which were not on the original witness list.

This led to a Richardson hearing to determine if there was a violation of discovery rules. The judge decided to proceed with the witnesses already listed and allowed the state to quickly depose the new witnesses before making a decision on their testimony.

After the shooting, Robinson, Whitaker, and Dominique Barner allegedly fled the scene in a Nissan Altima, which later crashed. Robinson reportedly ran in one direction and was pursued by several officers, including Officer Graham.

The defense highlighted the height discrepancy, noting that Robinson is listed as 6′3″ in court records, which contrasts with Officer Graham’s description. During cross-examination, the state questioned Officer Graham’s ability to accurately identify the suspect, given his limited view.

