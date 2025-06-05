Statewide law cracks down on demolition of historic buildings in response to St. Augustine push

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Victorian home demolished in St. Augustine last summer is now helping shape statewide change.

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed new legislation significantly increasing the penalties for illegally demolishing historic structures across Florida.

Under the law, the fine goes from $5,000 to 20% of the assessed value of the property. It’s a direct response to mounting concerns from local leaders, especially in St. Augustine, who say Florida’s previous penalties lacked real consequences.

“St. Augustine has been the beginning point of a lot of American history, whether that’s early colonial history, or African American history,” said Isabelle Lopez, City Attorney for St. Augustine. “This new law gives communities more power to protect those stories.”

Snapshots from Zillow show a splendid Victorian home from 1888, demolished last summer. Although it was permitted to be torn down, it still sparked public outcry and fresh urgency to protect what remains.

Lopez helped lead the push for tougher protections.

“Any time a historic building comes down, it’s controversial,” Lopez said. “The whole point of the bill is to incentivize people to not rush into demolishing a building before they check.”

St. Augustine is home to more than 3,500 historic structures, including 22 buildings dating back to the First Spanish Period. City officials said

This law is a turning point for preservation efforts, not only in the nation’s oldest city, but across Florida.

Lopez said she frequently received calls from attorneys in other cities looking for ways to stop demolitions under the previous law, which many agreed lacked teeth.

“This is St. Augustine,” Lopez said. “We’re the heart of Florida’s history. It’s time our laws reflected that.”

Not only could this law help save irreplaceable architecture, supporters said, it could also create economic opportunities, such as transforming historic homes into boutique accommodations and Airbnbs that attract visitors and generate revenue.

