Staying protected from “Evil Twin” scams during Cyber Security Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about a phenomenon dubbed “Evil Twin” cyber scams.

“Evil Twin” scams involve hackers/similar parties creating fraudulent Wi-Fi networks and imposter mobile apps to connect and steal personal information. The following is a more broken-down approach to how hackers use this method:

Wi-Fi Networks: Hackers create fraudulent Wi-Fi hotspots that look identical to legitimate networks in public places, such as coffee shops, airports, or hotels. Once a victim connects to the network, the hacker can monitor activity and steal sensitive information.

Mobile Apps: Cybercriminals may create malicious apps that closely mimic popular, legitimate apps. Once downloaded, these fake apps can steal login credentials, and financial data or install malware on the user’s device.

Apart from the Consumer Alert, Attounrey General Moody provided the following ways to stay protected and avoid becoming victim to these scams.

Always verify that the Wi-Fi network is legitimate with the provider before connecting by checking the exact name with a real person or written instructions.

Ensure any websites visited use https:// instead of http:// in the URL, or a padlock, showing that the website is protected.

Only download apps from official app stores, and carefully review the app's publisher and user reviews to ensure authenticity.

Consider using a virtual private network to encrypt data and make it more difficult for cybercriminals to access personal information via public Wi-Fi.

Turn off file sharing and automatic Wi-Fi connections on devices; and

Avoid conducting financial transactions or logging in to personal accounts when connected to public Wi-Fi.

Victims of Evil Twin scams should report incidents to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Computer Crime Center.

Anyone who encounters an Evil Twin scam can also file a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

