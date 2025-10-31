LIST | These Jacksonville area restaurants are feeding families as SNAP benefits approach pause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As federal lawmakers continue to dicker over funding the government, including programs like SNAP which feeds millions of American families in need, some restauranters in Jacksonville are stepping up to fill in the gap.

An estimated 40 million people - one in eight of people in America - rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP. It used to be called Food Stamps. The benefits typically are distributed on the first of the month, but with the budget impasse in Washington, D.C., starting on Nov. 1, funding will be delayed.

With the uncertainty of when SNAP benefits will resume, here are some Jacksonville businesses making sure families, children, seniors, and government workers in need can eat.

JEROME BROWN BBQ

Jerome Brown BBQ, 7830 Lem Turner Road, Jacksonville, said starting Saturday, they will be providing a limited number of free meals everyday throughout the governments shutdown.

“It truly breaks our hearts to know so many families are struggling to put food on the table during this shutdown,” Katrina Brown stated in a social media post.

The restaurant is asking those seeking meals to not show up at the business, but to call or text your name and phone number to 904-532-0286 you’ll be given a call to confirm pick up.

DONATOS PIZZA

Donatos Pizza at the following locations - 9735 Old St Augustine Road, Jacksonville and 1500 Beach Blvd #311, Jacksonville Beach - are offering 75 percent off of pizzas during the shutdown for customers affected by SNAP benefits.

“No strings attached. Just neighbors helping neighbors,” the restaurant stated in a social media post.

Pie Heaven Bakery Café

Pie Heaven Bakery Café, 1980 Mayport Road, Atlantic Beach, is offering a free chicken pot pie for government employees required to work without pay during the government shutdown.

“We have FREE chicken pot pie for you. Just give us a ring. 904-524-7274,” the business stated in a social media post.

DOORDASH

DoorDash announced that it has launched an Emergency Food Response amid the shutdown allowing SNAP recipients free delivery and waived service fees.

DoorDash customers who have a SNAP EBT card linked to their profile can order through the service using the promo code SNAPDD.

