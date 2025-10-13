Streetlight out? JEA wants to know before Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is urging customers to report any neighborhood streetlight issues to ensure safe streets for Halloween trick-or-treaters.

The utility wants residents to report streetlight outages early enough for repairs to be made before October 31.

You can report outages online at jea.com/streetlight.

The goal is to have well-lit streets to improve visibility for both trick-or-treaters and drivers, reducing the risk of accidents.

