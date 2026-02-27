Strong odor making some in Glynn County ill, source unknown

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Some students and staff at Altama Elementary School were taken to the hospital Thursday after reporting they felt unwell due to a strong odor on campus. Although Glynn County Schools officials said campuses have since been cleared of any hazard, a lingering smell remains in the area.

School district officials stated that the issue is county-wide and is being spread by the wind. The lingering odor has been reported at multiple locations throughout the county.

Some individuals described the odor as a toxic chemical or gas smell. The school district first shared information regarding the situation in a post to Facebook, confirming that students and staff at Altama Elementary were transported for medical evaluation.

County commissioners stated that there is no threat to public safety despite the hospitalizations. Authorities across the county and local health officials are currently working to identify the specific source of the smell.

