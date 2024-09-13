Strong winds blow trash and baby sea turtles onto Mickler’s Landing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Piles of trash have been washing up on Mickler’s Landing in St. John’s County. Along with trash, baby sea turtles are being blown back onto the beach.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to Micklers Landing Turtle Patrol leaders who ask people to report the sea turtles to them if they are spotted on the beach.

Turtle patrol volunteers said they have picked up more than 70 pounds of trash at Mickler’s. It is caused by strong easterly winds.

They ask everyone to do their part by bringing trash bags to help clean up.

Winda are bringing in more than just trash: they are also sweeping up a type of seaweed that typically holds just-hatched sea turtles.

“We call them washbacks. So if anyone finds one of those washbacks, please contact our Turtle Patrol. We will send someone to pick it up and transport it back. Please don’t put them back in the water. They’re not strong enough on their own,” explained Kate Pinkalla, a volunteer.

Volunteers said at least three baby sea turtles were rescued: one on Mickler’s and two on Jax Beach.

Pinkalla stresses that if you find one, it is most likely alive and it can be saved.

“It’s always worth calling us. If we come and pick it up and take them to the sea turtle hospital, they will do everything they possibly can,” said Pinkalla.

Several surfers told Action News Jax they have run into this turtle carrying seaweed.

“When you get out, I would say maybe about 20 yards, there’s a lot of it coming through. It’s brown and coarse, and you’ll definitely feel it when it brushes up against you,” said Jason Zandman, a St. Johns resident.

If you find a washed-up sea turtle, you are encouraged to report it to the Turtle Patrol hotline at 904-370-3704.

