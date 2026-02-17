Student hurt in mini bike crash in front of Patriot Oaks Academy, St. Johns school district says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are responding to a crash in front of Patriot Oaks Academy, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

SJSO said the crash on Longleaf Pine Parkway involves a car and a bike.

The St. Johns County School District confirmed that a Patriot Oaks Academy student was on the mini bike.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said from this crash, it transported a pediatric patient to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

SJCSD said a basketball game scheduled at the school for Tuesday night is now canceled.

