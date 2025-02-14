Student inspires former teacher to adopt two little girls on Valentine’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Love was in the air at Duval County Courthouse Friday, and it wasn’t just because of Valentine’s Day.

It’s because of the 17 children dressed in pink and red who have been waiting for this day to finally become official members of their new families.

“Them getting up saying Mom is it Friday yet – Mom is it Friday yet,” Camille Covin said.

Covin, a former teacher, was among those who adopted a child Friday.

She had been a foster parent to two young sisters, Fatima and Melina, for four years, and decided it was time to take the next step.

“Since the day I got them, I have been Mommy ever since,” Covin said.

After being a mother to two grown daughters and grandmother of five boys, Covin never thought she would be raising two little ones again.

That changed in 2021 when a third-grade student inspired her.

“There was a student in my classroom that I was determined to get so that’s why I became a foster parent,” she said.

However, after she got her foster license something unexpected happened.

“He moved, and the first two children I got was Melina and Fatima,” Covin explained.

The judge allowed the two girls to slam the gavel Friday, officially making them Covin’s daughters.

“It’s been a journey, but I would do it all over again.”

She also has a message to that student who moved away.

“Ms. Covin still loves you.”

Currently, there are more than 370 youth in Duval and Nassau counties open to adoption from the foster care system, including more than 100 teens in need of a forever family.

