Study finds more adults are stressed about holidays this year than last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For some – the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year.

However, for others, it can be very stressful.

“In general, about 20% of people typically have distress throughout the year. But there is generally an uptick over the holidays,” Psychologist Dr. Justin D’Arienzo said.

The latest American Psychiatric Association Healthy Minds poll found that Americans are more anxious about the holidays this year than last year.

Specifically, the poll found that 41% of U.S. adults say they anticipate more holiday stress this year compared to 28% of U.S. adults in 2024.

It also found that younger U.S. adults are more likely to be stressed out than older U.S. adults.

D’Arienzo said there are several factors that can contribute to this.

“Increased drinking, people are out of their routines, there are forced social obligations and there’s lots of financial pressure to shop and buy people things,” D’Arienzo said.

D’Arienzo said there are some warning signs of holiday stress and depression that people should look out for.

“When people withdraw, when they start speaking in terms of hopelessness or they start giving things away. But really the biggest red flag is withdrawal,” D’Arienzo said.

No matter where you’re going for the holidays, D’Arienzo says the best thing people can do is be there for each other.

“To reach out to that person and build a bridge over the holidays. That’s really the greatest gift you can give to someone,” D’Arienzo said.

The APA poll also said that this year more people are likely to say that the holidays have a positive impact on their mental health compared to the past couple of years.

When we asked D’Arienzo about that finding, he said that what he’s found is that despite how stressful the holidays can be, some people say the stress is worth it.

