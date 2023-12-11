Study reveals top 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to play while driving

A recent study conducted by Insuranceopedia has unveiled the 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to listen to while driving.

The research, which focused on songs with a BPM (beats per minute) exceeding 120, identified a correlation between higher BPM and an increase in risky driving behaviors.

The findings, based on research from the South China University Of Technology, shed light on the potential impact of music tempo on driver behavior.

To promote safe driving during the Christmas season, Insuranceopedia conducted a study on Christmas number one hits and their beats per minute (BPMs) to identify which Christmas songs are most dangerous to listen to while on the road.

The complete list of the top 10 most dangerous Christmas songs, along with their respective BPM, is as follows:

1: ‘Frosty The Snowman’ - 172 BPM

This Christmas song has a fast tempo of 172 BPM making it the most dangerous song to drive to. Its speed can negatively affect both mental and physical capabilities to drive safely.

2: ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ - 150 BPM

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is one of the most popular Christmas songs. However, it can be dangerous to drive while listening to it, as it has a tempo of 150 BPM.

3: ‘Feliz Navidad’ - 149 BPM

One of the most popular Christmas songs that spreads holiday cheer is ‘Feliz Navidad’. It is played worldwide during the festive season. However, with a tempo of 149 beats per minute, it ranks as the third most hazardous Christmas song to listen to, just after Mariah Carey’s famous hit classic.

4: ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ - 147 BPM

This Christmas song is known for getting people up on their feet and is set to be played across radios worldwide this year. However, it has been noted that the song’s tempo, which is measured at 147 beats per minute, may lead to an increase in car accidents.

5: ‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’ - 146 BPM

According to the study, it has been found that John Lennon’s Christmas song ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ has a tempo of 146 BPM, which is considered one of the most dangerous songs to drive to. The recommended safe limit for driving is 120 BPM, and exceeding this limit could result in more dangerous driving actions.

6: ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ - 143 BPM

This popular holiday song has been adapted in various ways over the years. However, what many people are not aware of is that it has a BPM (beats per minute) of 143, making it one of the songs most likely to cause accidents on the road.

7: ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ - 142 BPM

A festive classic that tells the tale of everyone’s favorite reindeer. This study found that it has a BPM of 142, making it the 7th most dangerous Christmas song to drive to.

8: ‘I Wish it Could Be Christmas Every Day’ - 140 BPM

Ranked at #8 on the list, this Christmas sing-along and karaoke classic has a BPM of 140. Despite being a popular tune on holiday radio stations, it’s worth noting that listening to this song may have adverse effects on both the body and mind. As a result, it’s possible that it could cause a decline in safe driving habits.

9: ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ - 137 BPM

At #9 on the list is ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.’ Despite being a favorite during the holiday season, it is a dangerous song to listen to while driving, as its BPM is 137.

10: ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ - 129 BPM

Last but not least, on the list of the most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to in 2023 is “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” - a classic hit by the Jackson 5.

As the holiday season approaches, drivers may want to be mindful of their playlists to ensure a safe and enjoyable driving experience.

