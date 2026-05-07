Summer swim season begins at the Galimore Pool in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Galimore Community Pool’s 2026 summer swimming season is out.

The season will begin Wednesday, May 20, with opening hours from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Saturdays, the pool will open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Hours of operation will vary by day of the week. Swim schedules will include times for lap swim, teen, senior and family swim.

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The daily admission rate for adults is $3.00, while children under age 18 and seniors over age 60 pay $2.00.

Summer passes will be available for purchase at the pool on May 20. Adult passes cost $40.00, passes for children and seniors are $25, and a family pass for up to six people costs $150.00.

You can pay by cash or check. Guests are encouraged to bring exact change for payments when possible. Checks should be made out to First Coast YMCA.

For a complete schedule, visitors can go to www.CityStAug.com/pool.

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