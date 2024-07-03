Summertime fire safety this July 4th: WM provides tips to prevent garbage truck fires

BOCA RATON, Fla. — As families and friends prepare to celebrate the 4th of July with backyard barbecues, a recent report from the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) has raised concerns about the safety of trash disposal.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The report estimates that more than 5,000 fires occur annually at recycling facilities and in collection trucks due to hazardous materials, including lithium-ion batteries, being improperly disposed of by residents.

Dawn McCormick, Director of Communications for Waste Management Inc. of Florida, highlighted the most common causes of these fires: “The most common causes for fires in garbage or recycling trucks and in our recycling facilities are hot barbecue coals and ashes; flammable items, such as pool chemicals and paint, lighter fluid and propane tanks; and lithium ion and rechargeable batteries. When disposed of curbside, these flammable materials create an unsafe situation for our team members, neighbors and fire safety personnel.”

To prevent these dangerous incidents, WM offers the following safety tips for disposing of flammable household waste:

Common Causes of Fires:

Hot barbecue coals and ashes

Flammable items such as pool chemicals, paint, lighter fluid, and propane tanks

Lithium-ion and rechargeable batteries

Safety Tips for Disposing of Flammable Household Waste:

Hot Coals and Ashes:

Never place them directly in a trash container.



Cool coals for several days on the grill or in a metal container full of water.



Seal the container with a tight lid before disposal.



Avoid using plastic, paper, or wood containers for used coals.

Hazardous Materials:

Keep flammable and hazardous materials out of waste and recycling containers.



Includes items such as lithium-ion and rechargeable batteries, paint, chemical products, fluorescent lights, pesticides, and oil rags.



Locate Household Hazardous Waste drop-off locations on your county or city website.

Battery Disposal:

Collect used lithium-ion batteries (from toys, greeting cards, and electronics) and rechargeable batteries in small plastic bags.



Take them to Home Depot or Lowe’s for recycling.



Visit www.Call2Recycle.org for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.