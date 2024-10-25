Sunny through the weekend before some weather changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another nice morning with the potential for some patchy fog through the commute
- Today will be warm and sunny again with near record afternoon high temps
- This weekend will be sunny & warm but pretty fabulous
- Onshore winds surge in on Monday
- Temps cool a bit and a few showers move in from the ocean at times
- Conditions will rough up again at the beaches for most of next week
- Rain threat drops a bit mid-week, including for Halloween
TROPICS
- There are no active storms
- No development is expected the next 5-7 days
- We will have to watch the Caribbean in the longer range for potential development
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm! High: 85
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild, Patchy Fog. Low: 62
SAT: Mostly Sunny. 62/83
SUN: Mostly Sunny. 62/83
MON: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler, A Few Showers. 64/76
TUE: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/78
WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/78
HALLOWEEN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/80
