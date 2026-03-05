‘Super fog’ causes massive I-10 backup in Baker Co. that included 13 vehicles in 4 different crashes

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A major backup on Interstate 10 Thursday morning in Baker County was caused by crashes during a mix of smoke and fog impeding visibility, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

First Alert Weather’s Corey Simma said the meteorological term for this condition is called “super fog.”

Visibility on the roadway was about 150 feet at about 7 a.m. FHP said. The first crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 331 when a tractor trailer attempted to pull onto the shoulder and a semi plowed into the back of it and another semi plowed into that one.

Two other secondary wrecks happened behind that crash, according to FHP.

Meanwhile in the westbound lanes another crashed occurred that included a jackknifed semi and three vehicles.

In total, the backup included 13 vehicles and four different crashes, according to FHP. Only Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.