Super Scenic Garage Sale to stretch 150 miles of A1A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Friends of A1A will host its 16th annual Super Scenic Garage Sale along State Road A1A from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Starting in Fernandina Beach and ending in Ponce Inlet shoppers can explore miles of shopping through Nassau, Duval, St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties.

The group describes the experience as, “a delightful mix of locations to stop and shop, while exploring our coastal communities along the way,” a Friends of A1A news release states. “There are many participating locations and increasing weekly, offering major community sites to shop, homes and local businesses.”

Some of this year’s community shopping locations include:

Tides Edge Subdivision - Ponte Vedra

South Ponte Vedra Civic Association - S. Ponte Vedra

Vilano Oaks Subdivision - South Ponte Vedra

Vilano Beach Publix on Poplar Road (Vivian Browning Ave.) - Vilano Beach

Church of the Nazarene - St. Augustine

Pier Park at the Bocce Courtyard - St. Augustine Beach

The Inlet Beach & General Store (Summer Haven)

Marineland at the GTM Outpost on A1A

First Baptist Church

The Hammock

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church

Veteran’s Park

Sea Dreams by Sara (Business Parking Lot)

Ormond Beach

