Support K9 heroes by preordering specialty license plates before October 15 deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — K9s United, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting law enforcement canines with vital equipment and training, is rallying Florida drivers to pre-order its specialty license plate before the approaching Oct. 15 deadline.

With only 650 more orders needed to reach the 3,000 pre-order goal, there’s still time for residents to ensure these tags hit the road.

Florida drivers have until October 15 to pre-order the specialty plate, with $25 from each sale directly benefiting K9s United. The funds will help the nonprofit provide essential equipment and training to K9 officers and their canine partners, who serve on the front lines of community safety. The plates can be pre-ordered for $33 at authorized motor vehicle service centers or for $34 through the K9s United website.

Once the plates are produced, drivers will receive a state voucher and notification when their plates are ready for pickup at their local tag agency.

For more information on K9s United and to pre-order the specialty license plate, visit www.K9sUnited.org.

K9s United’s mission is to support underfunded K9 units across Florida, ensuring these brave dogs have the tools they need to stay safe and effective during perilous calls. With the deadline approaching, Floridians have a unique opportunity to show their support for these voiceless defenders.

