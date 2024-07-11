Survey: Give your feedback on what you want to see at Metropolitan Park in the future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks wants to know what the public would like to see at Metropolitan Park in the future.

The organization has created a new survey, where people can give feedback on what should go into the park’s revitalization project.

Action News Jax told you in April when Civitas, an esteemed and award-winning landscape architecture and urban design firm, was chosen by Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority to lead the redesign of Metropolitan Park.

April is also when another survey was issued asking what people would like to see at the park.

This initiative is a pivotal component of the $1.1 billion redevelopment of the North Riverfront along the St. Johns River.

In this latest survey, leaders want to get opinions on the park’s design, vibe, and user experience. Click here to take the survey.

