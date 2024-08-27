Suspect arrested in Jacksonville Beach burglaries, police seeking owner of stolen bicycle

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD) has announced the arrest of a suspect this morning in connection with a string of burglaries in the south end of Jacksonville Beach, where police also recovered a bicycle that may belong to a resident.

Earlier this morning, the JBPD responded to reports of multiple burglaries in the south end of Jacksonville Beach. Upon arrival, officers quickly located and apprehended a suspect believed to be involved in the incidents.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect was found possessing a bicycle that did not belong to him. The police are now seeking the rightful owner of the bicycle.

If you believe this bicycle is yours, please get in touch with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

This arrest is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to address property crimes in the area. The investigation into the burglaries continues, and anyone with additional information is urged to come forward.

