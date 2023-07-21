A suspect is wanted in Clay County for 4 felony counts including cruelty towards child, CCSO says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help to locate Zacharia Craig who is wanted for battery to a victim ages 12-16 and cruelty toward child.

Craig is 19 years old, he is a white male that is 150 pounds and his height is 5′11.

CCSO believes Craig may be in the Tampa area.

If you know his whereabouts, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-264-6512.

