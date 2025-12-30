JSO: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Ponce Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and another in custody on Monday evening on Ponce Boulevard.

JSO says officers were trying to arrest William Lowe, who was wanted for stealing a car and suspected of several business break-ins.

Police spotted Lowe in a car on Ponce Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. and pulled him out of the passenger seat.

While officers tried to get the driver out of the car, police say the driver began to fight with them.

According to JSO, the driver then pulled out a gun, and an officer shot him in the head. The driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.

No officers were hurt. This is the 17th officer-involved shooting in Duval County so far this year.

Police are still looking into how Lowe and the driver knew each other.

