Suspects arrested for drugs, stolen guns in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — 2 suspects were arrested by the Lake City Police Department on Saturday, October 26, for the possession of drugs and stolen guns.

At around 11:51 pm, LCPD officers were notified of four suspects in possession of firearms in the parking lot of Cedar Park Apartments. The vehicles they were in as, well as their clothing, were identified by the anonymous caller.

Upon arrival, officers found the matching suspects. During their investigation, they found three firearms, one of them being reported as stolen from Pasco County. Ammunition, drugs, and paraphernalia were also found in one of the vehicles.

The suspects were checked for warrants and it was determined that two of the suspects, Anthony Raymond Parise and Jamie Thomas Prescott, were convicted felons who could not legally process a firearm. Both men were arrested.

