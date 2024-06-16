The Sweat Hotel, hosted by R&B icon Keith Sweat, arrives at the Florida Theatre on September 28th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre and Bobby Dee announce The Sweat Hotel starring Keith Sweat on Saturday, September 28, at 8:00 p.m. at the Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Purchase tickets at www.floridatheatre.com or call (904) 355-2787.

Known as the ultimate destination for fans of classic R&B and soul music, “The Sweat Hotel” has been captivating audiences across the nation with its unique blend of nostalgia and contemporary flair. Led by Keith Sweat, fans can look forward to an intimate and immersive experience as he guides them through his extensive catalog of chart-topping hits.

Keith Sweat will serenade audiences with his soulful voice and timeless hits. Known for songs like “Twisted,” “Nobody,” and “Make It Last Forever,” Sweat promises an unforgettable night of classic R&B and soul music.

About Keith Sweat:

Keith Sweat is an acclaimed R&B and soul singer with over three decades in the industry, known for numerous platinum-selling albums and hits like “Twisted” and “Nobody.” Learn more at keithsweat.com.

