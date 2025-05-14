Sweet Pete’s Candy again nominated for USAToday’s Best Candy Stores in the USA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s own Sweet Pete’s Candy store is once again nominated for USAToday’s 10Best Candy Stores in the United States.

Sweet Pete’s made the final 20 semifinalists and is up for a national vote.

The top 20 semifinalists were selected by a panel of experts who looked for candy shops that stand out for offering a variety of delicious treats you can’t always find in big chains of supermarkets.

They also were selected for their ability to offer new flavors, support local businesses and provide a fun, nostalgic experience.

Last year, Sweet Pete’s ranked No. 3 on the 10Best list.

Voting is open now! You can vote for Sweet Pete’s Candy on the USAToday website.

Readers can vote once per day until polls close on Monday, June 9 at noon ET. The winning stores will be announced on Wednesday, June 18.

