Sweet Pete’s Candy among the nation’s 10Best on USA TODAY’s readers’ poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once again, a Jacksonville candy shop has been recognized as one of the nation’s best.

Jacksonville’s Sweet Pete’s Candy was ranked No. 8 in USA Today’s 10Best readers’ poll.

Last year, Sweet Pete’s was No. 3 on the list.

The list recognizes the shop for Pete’s Famous Sea Salt Caramels, caramel chocolate apples, and packaged candy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The shop features gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free options.

It’s located at 400 N. Hogan Street. It’s open every day except Monday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.