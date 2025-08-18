Swells from distant Hurricane Erin reach our coast today | Monday, Aug. 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Powerful Hurricane Erin is a Category 4 hurricane north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Fortunately, there is very high confidence in the core of Erin remaining well offshore the eastern United States.

Erin is growing in size, and is pushing a large swell toward the southeast coast, including all of our beaches.

Frequent, life-threatening rip currents are very likely at all local beaches later today and lasting through at least Thursday.

Wave heights will build toward 6-10 feet by Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause at least some beach erosion around the times of high tide.

Higher than normal tides are possible later this week which could produce some minor coastal flooding in the flood-prone tidal locations.

Behind Erin, another tropical wave bears watching in the long-range but it is far too soon for any specifics.

The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

Hurricane Erin, 5 a.m. cone Hurricane Erin, 5 a.m. cone | Monday, Aug. 18, 2025

Hurricane Erin Swells from Hurricane Erin projected on Northeast Florida's and Southeast Georgia's coastlines.

