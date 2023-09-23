TaxSlayer Gator Bowl tickets now on-sale!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Listen up sports fans! Tickets for the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl are now available.

The TaxSalyer Gator Bowl has announced that tickets to the 79th annual game are now on sale to the public.

The event will take place on Friday, December 29 at 12:00 on Bill Gay Grounds at Everbank Stadium, and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

This year’s game will be the fourth and six-year deal which will feature a team from the Southeasten Conference that will serve as the anchor team and face an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The official team selection process will begin on Sunday, December 3rd.

Tickets are available for purchase in the general bowl beginning at $50 per ticket via Ticketmaster. Purchasing through a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Green Jacket Member will provide a $5 per ticket discount through December 1.

To purchase tickets or learn more about premium seating options, visit www.taxslayergatorbowl.com or call (904) 798-1700.

