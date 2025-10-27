Teddy Bear Affair at the Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, in partnership with Nemours Children’s Health, will host the Teddy Bear Affair on Saturday, November 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Zoo’s Range of the Jaguar exhibit.

Children are invited to bring their stuffed animals for a complimentary ‘check-up’ by the expert medical team from Nemours Children’s Health.

The event is part of the Zoo’s Kids Free November promotion, which allows children ages 12 and under to enter for free with a paid adult ticket.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We’re proud to partner with Nemours Children’s Health to offer an event that brings education, wellness, and fun together, all while families enjoy the Zoo and connect with nature,” said Nikki Smith, the Zoo’s Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer.

The Teddy Bear Affair provides a playful and educational experience for children, allowing them to engage in hands-on ‘medical care’ for their plush toys.

Activities include X-rays, eye exams, casts, and even mini-surgeries to repair their well-loved stuffed animals.

The event aims to teach children about the importance of regular check-ups and healthy habits through interactive play.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.