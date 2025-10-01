Teen girl killed in hit-and-run crash on Arlington Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage girl is dead after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in the 700 block of Arlington Road N. Her body was found at about 9:15 p.m. when a pedestrian found her lying unresponsive in a culvert, a Jacksonville police new release states.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced her dead at the scene, the news release states. Police believe she was hit between 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Evidence at the scene indicates that the victim was walking northbound along the east side shoulder of Arlington Road when a vehicle ran over a curb, struck her, and destroyed a large section of chain link fence, the news release states.

The driver of the vehicle drove off without reporting the crash or rendering aid to the girl, the news release states. Detectives are working to obtain video surveillance that likely captured the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at at 904-630-0500 or via Email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.