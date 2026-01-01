Teen shot while walking with friends in Jacksonville’s Greenfield Manor neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg that he received New Year’s Day while walking with a group of friends in the 5800 block of Barnes Road.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a local hospital at about 2 a.m. Thursday in response to a person shot. Officers located the teen at the hospital with his friends. He was being treated for a non-life threatening wound to his leg, a JSO news release states.

Officers determined the shooting took place in the 5800 block of Barnes Road, the news release states.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking with a group of his friends ... The victim advised they heard several gunshots but did not see who was shooting,” the news release states. “The victim realized he was struck by gunfire. The witnesses helped the victim get to the hospital.”

No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

