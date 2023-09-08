Teens can now order an Uber under their parents supervision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Uber has launched a new product in Jacksonville to help families on the go.

Parents and guardians can invite their teens from ages 13 to 17 to create an Uber account that will allow them to request their own rides and food with parental supervision.

How the app works is through a family profile in the Uber app where the parent invites the teen through a link so they can create an account. When the teen receives a link to download the app, they create an account and complete the onboarding process.

After that process, teens can start requesting rides and food.

Uber is making the app safe by letting the parents see live trip tracking. Parents will know where the driver is until the service is over. Parents will receive the driver’s name, vehicle information, and the requested drop-off location.

Before the teen gets into the car, the driver will have to give them a pin to know that is the specific driver.

According to Uber sensors and GPS data will detect if a ride is going off course. The teen can also update the parent or app if they are OK.

There will also be an audio recording available for trips that allows users to record audio of their trip directly through the app and save files on the device.

For more information, go to uber.com.

