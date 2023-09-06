Here are the top high schools in the Jacksonville area, according to U.S. News & World Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia high schools made U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the best high schools in the country.

The publication’s 2023-2024 “Best High Schools” ranking includes 17,680 public high schools across the United States.

This year’s rankings showcase the schools “whose students demonstrate outstanding outcomes, surpassing the anticipated benchmarks, including achieving high graduation rates,” the publication said.

In assembling its national and state-by-state rankings, US News & World Report analyzed key metrics including college readiness, assessment proficiency, assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News said. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”

The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, was named the top high school in the country in the national ranking, while Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville ranked No. 8 in Florida and 76th nationally.

Other Northeast Florida schools that ranked among the top 100 in Florida include:

Paxon School for Advanced Studies, Jacksonville (No. 22 in the state, No. 196 nationally)

Darnell Cookman Middle/High School, Jacksonville (No. 23 in the state, No. 232 nationally)

Ponte Vedra High School, Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 26 in the state, No. 291 nationally)

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, Jacksonville (No. 28 in the state, No. 330 nationally)

Creekside High School, St. Johns (No. 41 in the state, No. 633 nationally)

Samuel W. Wolfson High School, Jacksonville (No. 43 in the state, No. 688 nationally)

River City Science Academy, Jacksonville (No. 47 in the state, No. 751 nationally)

Allen D. Nease High School, Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 57 in the state, No. 875 nationally)

Bartram Trail High School, St. Johns (No. 82 in the state, No. 1,253 nationally)

Belmont Academy, Lake City (No. 94 in the state, No. 1,431 nationally)

Fleming Island High School, (No. 98 in the state, No. 1,491 nationally)

These Southeast Georgia schools ranked among the top 100 in Georgia:

Glynn Academy, Brunswick (No. 57 in the state, No. 2,553 nationally)

Camden County High School (No. 80 in the state, No. 3,455 nationally)

Ware County High School (No. 82 in the state, No. 3,592 nationally)

To view the full Florida high schools ranking, click here. To view the full Georgia high schools ranking, click here.

