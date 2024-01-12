Temporary closure of popular Ponte Vedra beach club raises questions about its future

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — There are questions surrounding the Serenata Beach Club in Ponte Vedra.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

An email was sent to members saying they’re closed for the time being. This stems from financial issues.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The note said the beach club was devasted to share the news with its members and they were told by lenders they’d be able to close quickly to make things work. They said they were let down.

The future of the Serenata Beach Club is now uncertain.

Some members said they had a feeling something like this would happen.

“Well, here it is,” Liz Stitt said. “Something we’ve been wondering and anticipating likely to happen.”

Read: St. Johns County needs permission from homeowners by Tuesday to start beach renourishment project

An internal memo was sent out to members like Kevin and Liz Stitt saying they’re temporarily closed because of financial issues.

“We’re just disappointed,” Kevin said.

The note mentions they were victims of a crime while trying to refinance the club and have been playing catchup. They said they were let down by lenders. The note goes on to say they’re also putting a halt on food and beverage services until a reorganization process can be completed.

In addition, Action News Jax found foreclosure documents connected to Serenata Beach Club in St. Johns County court records.

The Stitts say there’s been a lack of communication for months.

“Whatever the truth is, it’s going to come out,” Kevin said. “Apparently, the owner is not willing to talk to anybody about it face to face or return a phone call to a member.”

Read: 4 companies submit bids to assist City of Jacksonville with Everbank Stadium proposed renovation

The Stitts just joined in July and paid a hefty initiation fee of roughly $10,000. While there are concerns about money, they have concerns about what happens to the employees.

“The employees are the people who do cleanup over there, run the kitchen, and all the amazing things,” Kevin said. “If they don’t get a paycheck... credit card bills are due.”

The note also mentioned they’re not going to stop working until things are made right.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax reached out to the owner who sent the note in an email. After calling and emailing, as well as trying to get in touch with someone at the club in general, we have yet to hear back.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.