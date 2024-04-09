Tennis returns to Amelia Island with the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier between Ukraine and Romania

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Tennis returns to Amelia Island this weekend with the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier featuring Ukraine and Romania.

Elina Svitolina, former World number 3, headlines the event and the Ukrainian team.

The matches will be held on Friday and Saturday at Omni Amelia Island Resort.

Svitolina’s foundation, which manages the Ukrainian women’s national team, chose Amelia Island to play the match. It’s one of eight qualifiers around the world in April.

Svitolina won the bronze medal in the Olympics in 2020. She hails from Ukraine and is playing with her homeland on her mind. Russia has been at war with Ukraine for the last two years.

Svitolina hoped to provide some positivity to her homeland through playing tennis. The event this weekend will be live-streamed free in Ukraine.

Svitolina joined the Brent & Austen Show on Tuesday to discuss the event in Amelia Island and playing for her home country. Watch the interview here:

