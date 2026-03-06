Tensions in Iran, seasonal demand push gas prices to $3.49 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas prices are rising across Jacksonville, with some of the highest local prices reaching $3.49 a gallon, slightly above the national average of $3.32. Drivers are starting to feel the impact as the seasonal increase combines with global market pressures.

Mohammad Ayoubi, Meraj Bayat, and Zainullah Mandozai are private car sellers at VIP Automotive in Jacksonville. The trio says they are feeling the strain both personally and professionally.

“Before, it was costing me like $50 to $55 to fill my tank, but yesterday it cost me $78,” Bayat said. He added that even prospective buyers are now looking for cars with smaller engines.

Mandozai, on the other hand, is limiting his driving because of the prices. “I’m not driving too much because it’s too expensive,” he said. “Just work, chill with friends, that’s it.”

Gas Buddy head analyst Patrick DeHaan explained that usual patterns for the best day to fill up no longer apply.

“Generally, when markets are stable, Sunday tends to be the best day, but when prices are actively going up, there’s no day in the future that’s the best. Now is the best.”

He also offered tips for drivers trying to stretch their fuel. “Nobody should be paying retail prices with all the smartphone apps and all the technology and all the rewards. Don’t pull into the gas station and just swipe your card. You’re missing out on savings.”

The rising prices are being driven in part by global tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving the U.S. and Iran. With roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passing through the Strait of Hormuz, any disruptions in the region can have a direct impact on gas prices at home. Analysts say this pressure, combined with the seasonal surge in demand as spring approaches, is contributing to higher costs at the pump.

DeHaan also suggested practical ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency until prices stabilize. Removing extra weight from a vehicle, avoiding unnecessary roof racks, and using cruise control when possible can help maximize miles per gallon. Even small changes in driving habits, like minimizing hard acceleration, can make a noticeable difference over time.

