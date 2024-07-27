‘There was no air circulation:’ Jacksonville police investigating body found inside van

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person found inside a van in a Walmart parking lot.

JSO said the homicide unit responded to the Walmart on Normand Boulevard near I-295 on Saturday afternoon.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir talked to the tow truck driver who called 911. Santana David, the driver, said he was originally called by Walmart security to move a van illegally parked on the property. When David was preparing to tow the van, he said he saw a hand under a blanket,

“It’s like he lived in the truck with the all stuff in there. But there was no air circulation. The windows were rolled up. I would say he passed away due to the heat,” David said.

David told Action News Jax that JSO told him the victim was an elderly man who seemed to live in the van.

JSO said it does not have any specifics at this time, including a cause of death or if it’s looking for suspects.

