‘There’s a lot of growth:’ JEA unveils first new water reclamation facility in over 40 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every day, over a million gallons of wastewater flow into JEA’s all-new Greenland Water Reclamation Facility, treated in several stages, including the help of microorganisms and UV light purification.

The facility is Duval County’s first all-new water reclamation facility in 48 years, with construction started on the $148 million project back in March 2022.

Now, it provides 100% reclaimed water, set to serve 22,800 customers across E-town, Nocatee, and the surrounding areas once at full capabilities.

It’s supposed to help with the low reclaimed water reserves that Nocatee neighbors were dealing with last summer.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It will be irrigation purposes, you know, lawns, golf courses, all our customers,” JEA Manager of Wastewater Treatment & Reuse Zasha Del Orbe explained to Action News Jax during a tour of the facility Friday morning. “We have large customers and we got smaller customers that use our reclaim on a daily basis to maintain their lawns.”

The facility is now set to serve the neighbors of some of Northeast Florida’s fastest-growing areas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“There’s a lot of growth in the Jacksonville area, including the St. Johns grid area and E-Town area,” Del Orbe said.

The facility also aims to protect Jacksonville’s waterways and natural resources millions of gallons at a time.

“Water is a finite resource. It’s more responsible for the community to use it as irrigation versus it going back in the St. Johns River,” Del Orbe said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.