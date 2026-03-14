Theresa Caputo, the ‘Long Island Medium’, to host live show in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Theresa Caputo, the medium and television personality known for “Long Island Medium,” will bring her live show to Jacksonville on May 1. The event, “Caputo Live! The Experience,” is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Florida Theatre.

For more than 10 years, Caputo has reached millions of fans through her work as a medium. The live experience features Caputo moving through the audience as she delivers what she describes as healing messages from deceased loved ones to theater attendees.

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To ensure all attendees have a clear view of the stage, the event will feature a full-stage video display. During the presentation, Caputo uses personal life stories and humor to share what she describes as her gift for communicating with those who have passed away.

Caputo is a television personality and best-selling author who has worked as a medium for more than 20 years. “The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” Caputo said. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased through the Florida Theatre box office, by phone at 904-355-2787, and online through the venue or Caputo’s website.

It’s important to note that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a personal reading during the performance.

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Caputo is widely recognized for her television programs, including “Long Island Medium” and “Raising Spirits,” which are available on major streaming platforms.

In addition to her work in television, Caputo has authored five books. Her titles include the New York Times best-sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones and Learn to Live Again,” published in 2017 and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up,” released in 2014. She also hosts the podcast “Hey Spirit.”

Fans can find more information about the tour and upcoming events at theresacaputo.com.

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