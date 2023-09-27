‘They are making a sacrifice:’ USS Carney departs from Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Wednesday, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the USS Carney (DDG 64) departed from Naval Station Mayport.

Around 300 sailors set off on a scheduled six-month deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet’s area of operations to ensure maritime security in the regions.

Sheenna Griffin was one of many who said goodbye to a loved one on Wednesday morning.

This is her son’s second deployment since he joined the Navy.

“He’s been in the Navy for almost 4 years,” said Griffin.

As friends and family wished the sailors protection, loved ones like Sheenna understand the commitment to service.

“This is a life choice that everybody makes, and they are making a sacrifice for everybody out there,” said Sheenna. “Very grateful for each one that makes the sacrifice to come out there and do what they got to do.”

