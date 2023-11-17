‘They shot my son:’ New evidence could be used in the murder trial for 13-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Crime scene evidence and 911 calls have been released in the 2022 murder of a 13-year old Jacksonville boy.

Prince Holland was killed last December in a drive-by shooting on his way home from football tryouts. Action News Jax obtained some of the evidence that could be used in trial.

“Please, please! They shot my son!” A woman can be heard in the background of a 911 call.

Several callers were in a panic and many family members could be heard in the background after the shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Somebody been shot on US 1 and Kings Road. There’s a baby in the car. Dude’s been shot bad. He’s down, he’s down,” a caller said.

Holland was was one of five people shot, including three other boys and their coach who was behind the wheel.

Nearly 12 months later, 911 calls and crime scene pictures have been released.

“Somebody shot at a car, and it hit the car, and it’s on the side of the road. They almost shot my car,” a caller said.

Many photos too graphic to show, but the car Holland was in was riddled with bullets, you could see glass and blood everywhere.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Pictures also show their football gear that was in the car from tryouts.

Investigators also took photos of the suspects car they believe was used in the deadly drive-by at New Kings Road and Moncrief road.

“They just shot up this car,” a caller said. “He’s outside bleeding. Can y’all send somebody?”

Investigators have since arrested Marcel Johnson and Kentravious Garardfor murder in connection to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Crime scene photos show when police were at their homes, one shows a bag of bullets and another shows a gun underneath a couch cushion.

“That’s my only son!” Someone in the background said.

Johnson has his next court date November 27 and Garard has his next court date on November 30.

Action News Jax is still waiting on more crime scene evidence, when we get it we will update on air and online.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.