‘They’re bored’ Sheriff calls for more parental involvement after arrests of 8 teenagers

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage showing the arrest of a 16-year-old after he and eight other teens were involved in two car thefts this week. Sheriff Gator Deloach and a local mother tell Action News Jax local parents need to be more involved to prevent this kind of behavior.

Five teens, aged 13 to 16, were arrested on Tuesday after stealing a truck and utility trailer from the First Church of God in Palatka, which led to a pursuit.

“The truck and trailer flipped on its side. Five juveniles fled from that vehicle. All five were apprehended,” said Putnam County Sheriff Deloach.

Bodycam footage shows Putnam County deputies searching for the last two teens.

Officers found a 16-year-old hiding underneath a house, leading to a tense standoff and eventual arrest.

In total, three of the teens face felony charges, and two others were charged with misdemeanors.

Sheriff Gator Deloach says they also investigated on Wednesday an unrelated theft involving four teens who carjacked a DoorDash driver.

“Two were charged criminally, one got away, and one was charged with a misdemeanor,” Sheriff Deloach said.

In total, nine teenagers were involved in both separate car thefts. Only eight were arrested. One is still on the loose.

When asked about the teens’ motives, he said “They’re bored.”

The sheriff also disagrees with claims that kids turn to crime because of a lack of outdoor programs, saying there are plenty of recreational options.

“The city offers activities like soccer and baseball, but there’s a lack of attendance. Parents need to be more involved.”

A local mother is creating her own program to help, stressing that it takes more than just parents to keep kids out of crime.

“We need parents, teachers, and the community to come together for our children,” Local mother Anjel Buchanan said.

Sheriff Deloach urges greater parental involvement and mentorship, warning that without it, the number of young people in jail will rise.

“In our custody, we have nine juveniles, one of whom is 15 years old and just sentenced to 10 years for a crime he committed with a firearm,” According to Sheriff Deloach.

Seven of the nine total arrested teens attend the same junior-senior high school.

