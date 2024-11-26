Third Palm Beach County deputy dies after driver loses control, crashes into them in South Florida

A third Palm Beach County deputy has died after he and two other deputies were hit by an SUV on Thursday.

The deputies were off on the side of the road when a driver trying to pass a slower-moving vehicle lost control and hit all three.

Action News Jax told you last week when Corporal Luis Paez & Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller died after being hit.

Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz was also hit and critically injured. All three were on motorcycle patrol in Loxahatchee at the time.

On Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced that Diaz died:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our third motorman, Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, at 12:42 pm today. Despite his courageous fight, Deputy Diaz lost the battle due to the injuries sustained by the tragic crash that also claimed the lives of Cpl. Luis Paez and D/S Butch Waller. Once again, we find ourselves mourning the loss of another hero who dedicated his life to serving and protecting Palm Beach County.

“We stand together, honoring their memory and supporting their families, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow. Let us remember their courage and commitment to duty as we pledge to continue their legacy of service. To serve and protect was their oath—honoring them is our duty. #PBSOFallen”

PBSO said it would honor the deputies on Dec. 3 and share more details later.

After the news of Diaz’s death, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared the following on his social media accounts:

“@CaseyDeSantis and I are saddened by the passing of Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, who was critically injured in last week’s crash that took the lives of two other @PBCountySheriff deputies. Our prayers are with his loved ones and the entire PBSO. Here’s how you can help the deputies’ families: https://pbcpba.org/pbso-motormen-donations/”

