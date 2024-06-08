'This is hope:' Fernandina Beach Pride Parade kicks off 4th year with a bang.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Labeled a day of peace, love, and acceptance, the 4th annual Fernandina Pride Parade took place Saturday morning in Fernandina Beach -- bigger than ever. The event included over 3,000 attendees and over 100 different vendors, with the annual Pride Festival taking place following the parade.

“We’re really packed full today, with 106 vendors. We got a huge parade getting ready, and we are ready to go,” said Fernandina Pride President Jordan Morris ahead of the festivities. “We’re ready to celebrate love today.”

The festival comes days after Action News Jax told viewers about a recent study that shows the state of Florida ranks second to last in the nation for LGBTQ+ safety.

“This is hope. This is like, this is pride, you know?” said Ren Cruz at the Pride Parade. “It’s where we can celebrate each other because of our differences, not despite our differences, you know.”

Now in its fourth year, going strong in Fernandina Beach, the Fernandina Beach Pride Festival and parade serves as a chance at that unity here in Northeast Florida.

“Love one another and be kind to one another,” said Cruz.

