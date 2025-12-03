‘This is a man we know is going to kill somebody’: Sheriff identifies man shot by deputies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more about Tuesday afternoon’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in St. Johns County.

It happened on U.S. 1 near Palencia.

We obtained video that shows 43-year-old Kristopher Lee Johnson walking out of a black pickup truck with his hands in the air, waving a gun.

The video shows deputies telling Johnson to drop his weapon, and when he didn’t, deputies fired.

We asked Sheriff Rob Hardwick, “Did the suspect actually point the gun at your deputies?”

He replied, “In this case, as we review the body-worn camera, which you will get at a later time, that doesn’t matter to me.”

“We have an active shooter,” Sheriff Hardwick went on to say. “He’s going to take someone’s life. Last thing we’re going to do in St. Johns County is let that man walk down an interstate and kill another innocent person.”

He said problems with Johnson started early Tuesday morning. Johnson’s former girlfriend reported Johnson to the St. Augustine Police Department for stalking and violence.

After that, Hardwick said Johnson went to 38 Thomas Industry Way and threatened to kill a co-worker. Johnson called 911 himself. In the call, you can hear gunshots and the co-worker being ordered to “get on your knees.”

“This is a man we know is going to kill somebody. We got a man that knows he’s going to end his life,” Hardwick said.

The co-worker wasn’t hurt. But Johnson stole his car and led deputies on a chase. A PIT maneuver stopped the car on U.S. 1. That’s where he had the confrontation with deputies and was killed.

Detectives are still investigating this case, and asking anyone who may have video of the shooting to upload it here: https://StJohnsCountySO.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/us1_north_shooting .

You can also share information at crimetips@sjso.org or call 904-824-8304 and ask to speak to Sgt. Gene Tolbert.

