‘This is not safe:’ Students want more security after car break-ins at Edward Waters University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several students from Edward Waters University are calling for more security after their cars were broken into early Friday morning.

Pictures show broken glass. It’s one of nearly 10 cars that were affected.

Action News Jax spoke with one of the students who called 911 and they were pretty shaken up about the incident.

The student said the parking lot is a designated lot for one of the women’s dorms on campus. She said this where she saw the suspect breaking into the vehicles.

“At first, I didn’t know whether it was a gunshot or whether it was anything,” the student who wanted to remain anonymous for the interview said. “I know it was a bang, so simply I just walked off. I’m not gonna’ look, I’m not gonna’ see you. I do not, I’m not a witness to nothing.”

The student said she didn’t want to show her face on camera out of fear for her safety.

Action News Jax Annette Guiterrez asked the student how it felt when she saw the suspect.

“Like, he’ll come back,” she said. “And then they like, I feel unsafe. I don’t want to be here. I’m actually not. I’m actually going away this weekend and not trying to be on campus.”

On Friday around 4 a.m., the student said she was heading to work when she saw a suspicious man wearing a long-sleeved black hoodie.

