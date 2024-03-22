Deputies in Flagler County arrest three for stealing car from Jacksonville, narcotics seized

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Three suspects from Jacksonville were arrested on Wednesday by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies on multiple charges including grand theft.

At around 3:10 p.m., the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) was alerted to a stolen gray Hyundai Elantra on Palm Coast Parkway.

The car was quickly found in the parking lot of a Home Depot in the area. The sheriff’s office said deputies parked their vehicles to prevent an escape and made contact with two suspects. After confirming with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that the car was stolen, the two were placed under arrest.

Deputies found the steering column busted and the car running without a key in the ignition.

The driver, Malachi Quinn, 16, Jacksonville, was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The passenger provided multiple names to deputies and she was uncooperative when trying to use RapidID technology to identify her. However, she did finally admit there was a third suspect who was attempting to steal from the Home Depot store.

The sheriff’s office said that several witnesses saw the third suspect enter a nearby shed. He was quickly located and identified as Brendan Maddox, 28, of Orange Park. Several baggies of drugs were found behind a piece of wood inside the shed. They also found the woman’s ID and identified her as Savanna Woodruff, 18, Jacksonville.

Woodruff was arrested for grand theft, false name or identification given to law enforcement, and resisting an officer without violence. A Flagler County Sheriff’s office spokesperson said in a statement that she was also a fugitive from Putnam County for failure to appear in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence battery case.

Maddox was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cathinone, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to be a fugitive from Duval County for grand theft.

Woodruff is being held in a Flagler County jail without bail, while Maddox is on a $27,003 bond. Sixteen-year-old Quinn was released from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice to his parents.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly issued this statement concerning the arrests:

“This trio thought that they could come to Flagler County in their stolen vehicle and steal from Home Depot,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “They learned the hard way that was a bad decision. I’m not sure what kind of tools they wanted to steal, but they quickly learned we have plenty of powerful tools in our toolbox to catch criminals. I commend our deputies and our Real Time Crime Center, and I thank our partners at Flagler County Fire Rescue for helping us find this stolen vehicle and put these car thieves in the Green Roof Inn.” — Sheriff Rick Staly

