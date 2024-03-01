This Week in the 904: Duval County Supervisor of Elections talks election security

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s presidential primary is in less than 3 weeks, there’s an August primary and then the presidential election in November.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Duval’s Supervisor of Elections is busy working to make sure your vote counts.

Action News Jax’s John Bachman asked Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland about election security for This Week in the 904.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Holland told Bachman that there have been several laws passed recently amid improved election security, including when you must request mail-in ballots.

“You have to re-request them every general election, meaning after a gubernatorial or presidential election, your requests will expire and you have to request again,” Holland explained. “So, those who have not voted by mail since 2022 will have to ask them again.”

Holland said that in 2020, there were 120,000 mail-in ballots in Duval County. In the election last spring, which wasn’t a presidential election, the number dropped to about $50,000.

Read: This Week in the 904: Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond introducing ‘Jax Heroes Act’

Holland said mail-in ballots are secure and allow for quick reporting results.

“I speak obviously not for the other 49 states but Florida and Duval County. The accuracy is 100% because I tell people we can’t be 99%. We have to be 100%. Everything we back up with actual votes there, and we can go back through and reconstruct this election. So, it has to be transparent, has to answer every question the voter has and let them see the process. Nothing is done behind closed doors. Everything is open to the public,” Holland explained.

You can watch the full interview on This Week in the 904 Sunday morning on Action News Jax.

Read: This Week in the 904: Duval School Board Chair on district’s ‘innovative’ approach to school safety

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.