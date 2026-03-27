Thousands of No Kings protest planned nationwide Saturday, Here’s what we know about Jacksonville’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 3,100 No Kings protests are scheduled nationwide Saturday to protest President Donald Trump - again. There were two earlier No Kings protest in June 2025 and October 2025 that brought out massive crowds in cities across the U.S. and organizers are hoping Saturday’s will be even larger.

The June 2025 protest drew about 5 million people to 1,800 events, according to the ACLU. In October 2025, 7 million demonstrators were drawn to 2,500 events, according to the ACLU.

Demonstrators in Jacksonville are planning to gather at 1 p.m. at Friendship Fountain before marching across the Main Street Bridge to the Duval County Courthouse where they’ll host a rally that will include speeches from local activists.

“In the morning, street corners across the city will be filled with satellite protests in solidarity, creating a visible, citywide presence leading into the central march and rally,” a No Kings Jacksonville news release states.

Read: Minnesota to host ‘No Kings’ flagship rally, headlining Springsteen amid tensions over ICE and war

No Kings Protests FILE - Thousands of protesters fill Times Square during a "No Kings" protest in New York, Oct. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova, File) (Olga Fedorova/AP)

Poll Democracy FILE - A person holds an American flag upside-down during a "No Kings" protest Oct. 18, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Drone video shows an estimated 125K people on Boston Common for 'No Kings' protest Drone video shows an estimated 125K people on Boston Common for 'No Kings' protest

US Protests Los Angeles Pulling a giant inflatable Donald Trump protesters march in the streets during a "No Kings" protest Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (Ethan Swope/AP)

US Protests New Mexico Daniella Diener participates with other protesters in the "No Kings" rally and march in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) (Chancey Bush/AP)

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