Thousands walk to raise funds against breast cancer at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thirty radiation treatments and six surgeries later, breast cancer survivor Alyssa Wakeley is still standing strong, in no small part due to the family, loved ones, and support around her during her journey.

“I was a single mom at the time and it’s just, between helping with the kids and dinner and meals, and just funds, it was amazing to have such a community around you to support during a hard time,” said Wakeley.

However, not all are so lucky to have that support system. That’s why every year, the American Cancer Society hosts the making strides against breast cancer walk.

“I have done every walk since it originated in Boston, so this is my 32nd walk,” said Marian Linda. “Every year I go ‘Can I keep doing this?’ And it’s such a great cause.”

Several thousand walkers participated Saturday morning, raising more than $300,000.

With each person crossing the starting line and every dollar raised, it goes towards helping those currently fighting their breast cancer battle.

“I think one of the biggest and most important contributions that your money goes is towards patient support,” said Kate Warnock with the American Cancer Society at Saturday’s walk. “We wanna make sure everyone has the information they need, they might even get free transportation to the appointments that they need.”

“Maybe I feel I’m so fortunate I just wanna pay it forward, so I just wanna do my little part, whatever I can,” Linda added with a smile.

