Three arrested after drug bust in Panama Park, over 500 grams of powder cocaine seized: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were arrested and are facing charges after detectives found a great quantity of drugs and guns at a house on East 45th Street in the Panama Park area, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, an investigation was launched after they received tips about illegal activity in the house since October 2023.

In November of 2024, JSO received new details to help track the suspects.

JSO says after many hours of investigative work, their Narcotics Unit detectives and District 1 Bike Team served a search warrant on June 25 of this year.

They found the following:

544.8 grams of Powder Cocaine

81.4 grams of Crack Cocaine

57.5 grams of Oxycodone

35.7 grams of MDMA

642.5 grams of Marijuana

3 firearms

Detectives arrested 27-year-old Xavier Collins and 39-year-old Casey Swilling during the search warrant. 40-year-old Harry Morgan was arrested the next day on charges connected to the case.

JSO encourages anyone who sees something suspicious to report it by calling them at 904-630-0500.

